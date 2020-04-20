Coronavirus lockdown: Empathy cooks in generous hearts, spiced with service zeal

For a geneticist on a hiatus from her profession, the day starts early – and it doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with keeping up with the latest in science.

Waking up before 4 am, Manjari Chaitanya Colaco, a resident of J P Nagar, gets ready for the long day ahead.

Hundreds of kilograms of rice and meat start coming in, delivered by a motley crew of volunteers. Soon, at around 10 am, cooking begins in huge vessels at a microbrewery in the area and by 5 pm, she and 36 volunteers prepare to undertake their daily mission of mercy: feeding hundreds of stray animals that would have otherwise died during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. The feeding ends at 7.50 pm.

Although she is known as the “one-woman army” by some animal rights activists - it is a title that she disputes considering her platoon-sized force of volunteers, including her lead volunteer Sundereshan Desiga. She says that her love for animals had always prompted her to feed the strays (or ‘indies’) in her area.

“I started out feeding 150 dogs daily months ago, but things really started to mobilise after the lockdown took effect,” she said. Renting an empty plot near her home, a field kitchen took shape, from where Manjari said she began feeding 500 animals. Soon, the owner of the local microbrewery offered his kitchen.

“With this centralized kitchen, we are able to cook about 300 kg of rice and 300 kg of chicken every day,” she said. Populations of animals are fed on alternate days to ensure that their scavenging is not impeded.

Nevertheless, the count is over 2,000 animals fed daily across south Bengaluru, she said. The effort has also apparently attracted the help of police on curfew watch, who often offer to carry the large pots to various sites. She also thanked DCP South Rohini Katoch Sepat for being a pillar of support.

However, Manjari said that she knows these days can’t last. “There is no way we can sustain this feeding effort after the lockdown ends, as we are spending nearly Rs 17,000 out of our own pockets every day,” she said.