Couple's free online classes proves a huge hit, minister promises help

An octogenarian couple’s efforts to conduct online classes for poor students has caught the government’s attention. The education minister has promised to help the couple by bringing volunteers and mobilising technical infrastructure for the poor students.

Retired civil servant Badrinath Vitthal, 83, his wife Indira Vitthal, 78, a voluntary teacher, started teaching the two children of their maid at the start of the lockdown. The number of students rose to eight, and the couple switched to online teaching.

“Teaching was a passion I picked up from my wife,” Badrinath, an MTech graduate from IIT Bombay, told DH. “As a hydraulic engineer, I worked for the construction of big dams and I realised that building the academic foundation of children during Covid-19 was very important,” he said.

The couple’s confidence grew after Yashaswini P N, the maid’s daughter, registered progress in her studies. “We saw her test results improving gradually and decided to bring other children on board,” Indira said.

After Prajavani, the sister publication of DH, reported on their work on Wednesday, more than 400 students or their parents called from rural areas of the nearby Doddaballapur to Gangavathi in Koppal district, expressing interest in joining their online classes.

“We are worried about those who have neither the smartphones or laptops. Students should not be deprived of education because they can’t afford gadgets. We hope corporate companies and donors will come forward to help children in rural areas,” Badrinath said.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar, who spoke to the couple, told this newspaper that he had already initiated a discussion with the information technology department for providing internet connectivity in rural areas. “Many people buy gadgets every six months. Together with some friends, I am trying to start a movement to convince people to donate their old smartphones. We need reliable internet in rural areas and I have spoken to the IT department in this regard,” he said.

Kumar said he would visit the Vitthals within a week to understand their requirements, including volunteers, to expand the programme.