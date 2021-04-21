Covid-19 Care Centre, hospital or home care?

Covid-19 Care Centre, hospital or home care? Here's a ready reckoner

Patients with comorbidities and pregnant women have been advised to be shifted to hospitals

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 21 2021, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 11:06 ist
Credit: DH photo.

With the city facing an acute shortage of hospital beds and oxygen,  authorities, as well as families of Covid-19 patients, are in a state of confusion about whether to go in for hospitalisation or home treatment.

Clearing the air, the Health and Family Welfare Department issued an order on Tuesday, detailing the eligibility criteria for hospitalisation and home isolation. 

Accordingly, a patient shall be shifted to a Covid Care Centre or hospital only if s/he reports mild to severe symptoms, and the oxygen saturation drops below 94%.

Patients with comorbidities and pregnant women have also been advised to be shifted to hospitals for better care and treatment. (See the table). 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

Queen Elizabeth II marks her 95th birthday on Wednesday

Queen Elizabeth II marks her 95th birthday on Wednesday

DH Toon | Amid oxygen shortage, 'stale gas' in the air

DH Toon | Amid oxygen shortage, 'stale gas' in the air

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus

Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

 