Covid-19 Care Centre, hospital or home care? Here's a ready reckoner

With the city facing an acute shortage of hospital beds and oxygen, authorities, as well as families of Covid-19 patients, are in a state of confusion about whether to go in for hospitalisation or home treatment.

Clearing the air, the Health and Family Welfare Department issued an order on Tuesday, detailing the eligibility criteria for hospitalisation and home isolation.

Accordingly, a patient shall be shifted to a Covid Care Centre or hospital only if s/he reports mild to severe symptoms, and the oxygen saturation drops below 94%.

Patients with comorbidities and pregnant women have also been advised to be shifted to hospitals for better care and treatment. (See the table).