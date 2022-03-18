Covid curbs relaxed, Karaga festivities in Bengaluru to return to full glory from April 8

After two years of Covid-imposed restrictions, the 300-year-old Bengaluru Karaga returns with full fervor this year.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) held a preparatory meeting with all stakeholders on Friday, even as preparations are underway to launch the festival on April 8. It will culminate after a night-long procession on April 18.

The annual festival largely associated with the Thigala community attracts lakhs of devotees in the city. It had been a low-key affair for the past two years as the city battled the Covid-19 outbreak and organisers held a ceremonial puja at the Dharmarayaswamy Temple in Tigalarpet.

Chickpet Assembly constituency MLA Uday B Garudachar said the festival will be celebrated with fervour. “As the Covid cases have come down, we may see large crowds (during the festival),” he said, adding that everyone should celebrate responsibly.

MLC P R Ramesh wanted the BBMP to make all necessary preparations for the festival so that it is a success.

"The Karaga procession covers the South, East and West zones. All the roads where the procession will be taken up should be repaired. The 'kalyani' in Sampangiramanagar should be cleansed,” he said, asking officials to repair streetlights and attend to water supply and sanitary issues.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner J Manjunath assured all the support from the government for the smooth conduct of the festival.

