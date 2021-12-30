Covid-negative report must to attend physical classes, say private schools

Parents eager to send their wards to offline classes face a new challenge as private schools want RT-PCR reports for both them and their children.

The move comes amidst growing concerns of a fresh Covid wave due to Omicron and an increase in travel during the vacation, which is thought to be the chief reason for the virus spread.

Majority of private unaided schools are closed for 10 days during the Christmas/New Year break and are resuming classes on January 3. “We cannot insist that parents should not travel since it is their right,” said the principal of a private school in Bengaluru South. “But as a precaution, we have asked them to submit the Covid-19 negative report during reopening.”

Manila Carvalho, principal of Delhi Public School-East, said their school has asked for Covid-19 negative reports from both parents and children. “Parents must email us the report, while children must submit it while returning to school after the holidays,” the principal said.

The Oxford Group of Institutions, Nagarabhavi, said they conduct Covid-19 tests for teaching and non-teaching staff once in 15 days. “A special focus has been given to those associated with lower grade children,” principal Supreeth B R said.

Some parents are not pleased by the decision. “Instead of a mandatory test, we could submit travel history and self-declaration,” one of them said. “Not all parents have the courage to travel during this situation and risk their children’s lives.”

Divya Biju, a parent, said her family did not travel but is forced to take a test for no reason. “I did not want my nine-year-old daughter to undergo a test. We have even communicated this to the school, but they are not listening to us,” she said.

Back in October and November when schools reopened physical classes, most private unaided schools demanded a vaccination certificate from parents.

