Covid threat gone, Crowds return to Bengaluru's Chitrakala Parishath

Having endured a dull phase for three months due to the second wave, Bengaluru’s cultural spaces are beginning to attract footfall even though many Covid-19 restrictions are still in place.

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP), the most prominent of the art centres in the city, opened the Arts and Craft Mela on September 19, and is getting more visitors. The fair will be open for the whole day until September 26.

“We’re back to about 50% of our regular crowd during weekends,” CKP’s General Secretary K S Appajaiah said, adding that the centre is witnessing 40% of its regular crowd even on weekdays.

There is more demand for craft exhibitions, and attendance has gone up by 10%-20%, he added.

Though the events had sparce attendance initially, the gallery is being booked more frequently now. The CKP also held its own events like the 90th birth anniversary of founder secretary M S Nanjunda Rao and the 75th Independence Day celebrations to attract more people.

CKP sources said that the gallery had been booked for three or four events next month. With the art gallery’s 60th anniversary, it will also mark Dasara with doll arrangements inside its premises. "Our hopes rise watching the audience return to our shows and even to our museums. We can say that people visit the CKP now and it’s no longer empty,” Appajiah said.

Officials have also begun preparations for the next Chitra Santhe, although they are yet to decide if it would be virtual or it would take place on the CKP premises.

