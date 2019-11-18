Creative activity therapeutic for cancer-affected kids

An exhibition in the city that concluded on Sunday revealed the creative side of cancer-affected children.

Organised by Samiksha Foundation at the Rangoli Metro Art Center from November 14 to 17, the exhibition had drawings, colouring, and craftworks of cancer-affected children.

The children were given different themes to work on, such as ‘Hands’, ‘I like to do’, ‘Multicoloured boxes’, ‘Random shapes’, ‘Portraits’ etc.

Samiksha Foundation gets its name from a six-year-old cancer patient who gave up her studies due to the treatment, explained founder Sandhya Sharath.

Sandhya decided to help cancer-affected children in 2009 by helping them with education and other activities. The idea was to ensure children do not lose out on education.

“I researched for two years and found out that there was no exclusive paediatric oncology support group for children (in 2006-07). I felt something needed to be done,” she said.

With Kidwai Memorial Institution of Oncology as the learning center, children were given formal education depending on their respective class and board. The programme benefited nearly 110 children aged 4-15.

The foundation engages children with different activities like art, yoga classes and storytelling sessions under the guidance of a teacher. The numbers attending the sessions vary depending on the treatment and its after-effects.

Samiksha has started the second learning centre at Mazumdar Shaw Cancer Center in Bommasandra Industrial Area.

The foundation’s director Dr Manjari said the creative activities are proving to be therapeutic. “We’ve children not just from Karnataka, but also from West Bengal, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh and the border region of Maharashtra. Art brings them together,” she said.