Cyclothon 2.0: 600 people pedal to spread awareness on kidney health in Bengaluru

Over 600 people participated in Cyclothon 2.0, the second edition of Manipal Hospitals' initiative to promote kidney health in the city, on Sunday.

Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, flagged off the event at 7 am at the hospital's Old Airport Road branch, followed by hospital directors across Manipal Hospital units in Bengaluru.

The route was divided into two loops covering 100 km in 2.5 hours, which combined to resemble a kidney on the map.

The first loop covered 47 km from and to Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, through Miller's Road, Malleswaram, Yeshwantpur and Hebbal. The second loop covered 53 km, from and to Old Airport Road through Whitefield, Varthur Road, Sarjapur and Jayanagar.

Ten Sandalwood celebrities, including Praveen Tej, Manvita Kamath, Vikky, Arun, Nagabhusana, Sonu Gowda, Vasuki Vaibhav, Shwetha Shrivastav, Kushee Ravi and Amrutha Iyengar; 23 influencers across different domains; and several doctors participated to spread the message on kidney health, preventive interventions for kidney disease, and enhanced accessibility to kidney care across the city.

The cyclothon concluded at Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, at 10 am with a pledge to support kidney health and a note of gratitude to nephrologists and urologists across all units.