Dancers, singers to create awareness on traffic rules

The city is set for yet another novel form of a programme to create awareness about traffic rules among the general public.

The Kanakapura Road Apartments Movement of Change (KARAMoC), in association with the Rotary, Bangalore Vidyapeetha, has organised a Socio-Cultural fest on Friday.

As many as 50 professional singers and dancers will take out a procession on a kilometre stretch between Sarakki signal and Banashankari temple to create awareness on traffic rules.

The event, supported by the Bangalore City Traffic Police and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), will start at 5.30 pm from the busy Sarakki signal.

Educating people on traffic violations, including wrong-side driving, stopping on the zebra crossing, blocking the pedestrian crossing, footpath riding and parking and unnecessary honking, the 50 plus dancers and singers, including celebrities like Sandalwood actress Samyukta Hornad, will sing songs and dance all through the procession route.

Giving details of the event, Abdul Aleem, president of KARAMoC, told DH that the dancers and singers are from the Raghuleela School of Music in Mysuru.

Novel way

“They have performed similar awareness drives in Mysuru and other parts. This is a novel way of combining culture and civic consciousness. The event will end in an hour, and many citizens are expected to take part in the procession,” he said.

The singers with percussion equipment, placards and signboards will sing songs raising awareness on traffic rules, while dancers will enact the message, the organisers said. The stretch, on which the procession has been planned, constantly witnesses blocking of pedestrian paths, wrong-side driving and haphazard parking all through the day.