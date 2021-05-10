B'luru cops act strict with those defying restrictions

Day before lockdown, police act strict with those defying restrictions

They detained and penalised many defying the rules on the spot, while also seizing the vehicles

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 10 2021, 01:36 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 04:27 ist
Fearing a repeat of 2020, migrants leave the city in hordes. Many worry the lockdown will be extended. DH Photos/Ranju P & B H Shivakumar

Gearing up for the lockdown that begins on Monday, the city police swung into action seizing 2,277 vehicles on Sunday for violating curfew orders.

Even as police cracked down on those venturing out, hundreds of migrant workers were seen leaving for their hometowns in the wake of the lockdown.

Maxi cabs and other private vehicles buzzed around toll plazas in Nagasandra (8th Mile) on Tumakuru Road and Devanahalli to ferry labourers to various districts.

“It is difficult to pay rent (in Bengaluru) without work and earning,” said Mallappa Gurikar, a worker at a manufacturing unit in Peenya, who was returning to Bagalkot.

Police were deployed in large numbers at several localities like KR Market, Mysuru Road, Airport Road, Yelahanka, Malleswaram and Tumakuru Road.

They detained and penalised many defying the rules on the spot, while also seizing the vehicles.

Patrolling police also caned several walkers.

Newlyweds let off

A couple returning home moments after getting married was stopped at Trinity Circle on MG Road.

Suspicious policemen asked questions despite the couple still wearing their wedding outfits. The police allowed the couple to move on only after they showed them the permission letter and told them about the just-concluded wedding rituals.

Bengaluru
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 lockdown
Bengaluru Police

