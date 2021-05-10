Day before lockdown, police act strict with those defying restrictions

Gearing up for the lockdown that begins on Monday, the city police swung into action seizing 2,277 vehicles on Sunday for violating curfew orders.

Even as police cracked down on those venturing out, hundreds of migrant workers were seen leaving for their hometowns in the wake of the lockdown.

Maxi cabs and other private vehicles buzzed around toll plazas in Nagasandra (8th Mile) on Tumakuru Road and Devanahalli to ferry labourers to various districts.

“It is difficult to pay rent (in Bengaluru) without work and earning,” said Mallappa Gurikar, a worker at a manufacturing unit in Peenya, who was returning to Bagalkot.

Read | Karnataka enters lockdown from May 10: Full list of what's allowed and what's not allowed

Police were deployed in large numbers at several localities like KR Market, Mysuru Road, Airport Road, Yelahanka, Malleswaram and Tumakuru Road.

They detained and penalised many defying the rules on the spot, while also seizing the vehicles.

Patrolling police also caned several walkers.

Newlyweds let off

A couple returning home moments after getting married was stopped at Trinity Circle on MG Road.

Suspicious policemen asked questions despite the couple still wearing their wedding outfits. The police allowed the couple to move on only after they showed them the permission letter and told them about the just-concluded wedding rituals.