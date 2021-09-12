Despite confusion over Covid guidelines, Ganesha immersion goes smoothly in city

Amidst confusion over guidelines, the city witnessed peaceful and smooth Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations, with BBMP officials revealing that 93,524 idols were immersed on Friday alone in different zones.

Despite the last-minute decision by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to allow idol immersions in lakes, idols dissolved in lakes were 68% more than those immersed in mobile tanks.

The civic body chose only 10 lakes that had facilities for immersion, with Yadiyur Lake accounting for a maximum of 20,500 idols. Halasuru Lake reported 19,123 idols, while Sanki Tank had 15,650 immersions.

The BBMP had ensured practicing of covid-appropriate behaviour at every waterbody and deployed separate teams to monitor violation of Covid rules. Officials also arranged at least one mobile tanker in some areas, depending on the demand.

“We didn’t deploy them uniformly,” BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Randeep D said. “Some wards had more tankers.”

RR Nagar, despite having 14 wards, had 103 tankers, officials said.

Idols along roadside near Hebbal Lake

Meanwhile, idols immersed in mobile tankers were found on the roadside near Hebbal Lake on Friday.

Though BBMP officials claimed it was a temporary arrangement, members of the public said it was a serious lapse on the part of the civic authorities and accused them of hurting religious sentiments.

The BBMP swung into action and shifted the idols into the lake premises.

“Hebbal Lake was not open for immersion,” Randeep explained. “The idols take some time to dissolve in the mobile tankers. Since there was a heavy rush for immersion, the idols were removed and kept there temporarily.”

Randeep also added that the officials were warned against such practises. “We have asked the officials to deploy more tankers if necessary. Such incidents will not recur,” he assured.

