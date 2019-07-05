DH-PV Charters find place in Vision Plan

A Deccan Herald-Prajavani initiative, in collaboration with the Citizens for Civic Amenities platform, gave the BBMP a helping hand with its citizen interaction programme in October 2018. It submitted a charter of 10 demands put forth by the citizens to the BBMP and Bengaluru Development in-charge minister G Parameshwara.

The event, attended by Parameshwara and BBMP commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, provided BBMP with insight into people’s problems and issues that were affecting the smooth process of garbage collection and processing.

Accepting the charter of citizens’ demands, Parameshwara had tweeted, “I am pleased to have received the Citizens’ Charter, where the key takeaways from our discussions have been collated. We will review your (Citizens’) suggestions and work together to make our city a better place.”

Almost eight months since the submission of the charter, on Thursday when BBMP unveiled its SWM Road Map and vision for Clean Bengaluru, all the points were included with a stringent deadline.