Disruptions triggered by pandemic hit Bengaluru's social organisations: Report

Social sector organisations, which played a role in augmenting humanitarian operations and healthcare of the government, were affected by sudden disruptions triggered by the pandemic, a new study has found.

In a report, the Azim Premji University stated on Thursday that 92% of social sector organisations surveyed had been involved in various emergency and relief measures to vulnerable and marginalised communities during the height of the pandemic. This also included “creating awareness about the virus and distribution of food and masks”, a statement from the university read.

However, the pandemic saw 68% of these organisations reporting that it was becoming a challenge to mobilise funds to support the existing programmes, while 64% said restrictions imposed by physical-distancing norms also affected operations. Another 54% said some programmes were stalled. In all, about 45 organisations (or 42%) reported reduction in funding for existing programmes, while 26 (24%) reported that funding was completely stopped for current programmes.

At the same time, 60% of respondents said they started new programmes in the area of education, health and livelihoods in response to the unfolding situation on the ground. The study, which was carried out over a five-month period during January-May 2021, saw researchers interact with 28 respondents covering small, medium and large organisations, operating in different states and domains such as livelihood, health, education, human rights and gender.

