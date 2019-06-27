Dog bites: Mayor makes rounds

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Wednesday visited areas hit by the stray dog menace, following recent incidents of canine attacks on children in the city and on the outskirts.

The mayor conducted an inspection at the BBMP Boys School in Austin Town and observed that the premises sheltered about 15-20 strays. She asked the school administration to ensure that garbage compactors were not parked near the school and food not dumped on the premises. She also instructed the authorities to construct a metal gate with strong mesh for the school.

Gangambike took the officials to task when the public told her that no action had been taken despite several complaints about stray dogs in the area.

The mayor also issued an order to immediately vacate the wife of a late BBMP security guard who was employed on contract basis, from the school premises after she was found feeding stray dogs. "She is still living inside the premises unauthorisedly, feeding the dogs that has led to more strays entering the school," Gangambike said.

The mayor announced full financial support to Anukrupa, a four-year-old girl who was attacked by a dog near Neelasandra.