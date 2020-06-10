Don’t stigmatise coronavirus patients, govt tells RWAs

The state government has asked Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) not to stigmatise or discriminate people under home quarantine or testing positive for COVID-19.

In the detailed guidelines issued on Monday, it asked the RWAs to be “compassionate” towards those in quarantine, as it extended the ban on birthday parties, social gatherings and kitty parties on the apartment complexes and gated communities.

It asked the associations to subject all newcomers to thermal screening and report to the Apthamitra helpline if anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms. The government also asked the RWAs to wait for new guidelines from the centre and state on using gymnasiums, sporting facilities, swimming pools and recreational clubs.

The government has also entrusted RWAs with enforcing home quarantine orders by ensuring people in the neighbourhood strictly stay indoors and do not venture into open areas and community space. It also asked RWAs and residents to use the helplines to report those arriving from other towns or anyone with a history of travel to other states. It discouraged kids playing outside in groups.