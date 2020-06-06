Don't evict Sahitya Akademi from Bengaluru Central University for now, writers urge DyCM

A group of poets and writers has urged the state government to let the Sahitya Akademi function out of its present office on the Central College campus until its permanent building comes up at Jnanabharathi.

The south regional office of Sahitya Akademi (National Academy of Letters) was set up in the heart of Bengaluru decades ago. The campus is now the property of the Bengaluru Central University (BCU), one of the three varsities to be carved out of Bangalore University (BU).

The BCU has sought to evict all other organisations from its campus so that it can free up space for its own departments. It has even filed a civil suit against the Akademi.

Although the Akademi has been given a one-acre plot on the BU campus in Mallathahalli, construction of the new building will start only next year as the Centre is yet to provide the funds.

The group led by Kannada poet Dr Siddalingaiah met Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and requested him to let the Akademi function out of the Central College for the time being.

They also requested him to ask the BCU to withdraw the civil suit. Ashwath Narayan, who is also the higher education minister, is said to have responded positively to the request.