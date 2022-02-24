'Don't provide personal bikes for use as taxis'

Don't provide personal bikes for use as taxis: Transport chief

The commissioner warned against the use of personal vehicles (those with whiteboards) as taxis by companies that have the rent-a-cab licence

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 24 2022, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 03:24 ist

It’s illegal for two-wheeler owners to let their vehicles be used as bike taxis through “illegal aggregator apps”, the commissioner for transport and road safety has stated. He also warned against the use of whiteboard cars as taxis. 

In a statement that came days after transport authorities seized over 500 Rapido bike taxis, the commissioner said, “The department is taking action against such vehicles and requests the public not to use (these) services. The owners of such vehicles should stop using the illegal aggregator app.” The statement didn’t name any company in particular. 

The commissioner warned against the use of personal vehicles (those with whiteboards) as taxis by companies that have the rent-a-cab licence. “It’s illegal. Action will be taken against such vehicles.”  

