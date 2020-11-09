'Dry Day' in RR Nagar limits due to counting of votes

'Dry Day' in RR Nagar limits due to counting of votes

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 09 2020, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 21:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Bengaluru City Police have issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC across Rajarajeshwari Nagar limits on account of counting of bypoll votes on Tuesday, 10th November to prevent any untoward incidents.

Further, the police have also banned the sale and distribution of liquor across RR Nagar constituency from 6:00 am of 10th November to 12:00 midnight of 10th November.

According to Bangalore City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, prohibitory orders will be in place from 6:00 am of 10th November to 12:00 midnight of 10th November.

Any congregation of people, rallies, and processions are banned within the RR Nagar jurisdiction on Tuesday till midnight.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajarajeshwari Nagar
Bengaluru
Liquor Shops
Bypolls
city police
Kamal Pant

What's Brewing

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

Apple's new Macs could revive PC chip wars: Analysts

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

#SaveMolem: Why are Goans protesting?

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Mars may have had water since early life on Earth

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

Hyperloop hosts 1st human ride on new transport system

 