'Dry Day' in RR Nagar limits due to counting of votes

The Bengaluru City Police have issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC across Rajarajeshwari Nagar limits on account of counting of bypoll votes on Tuesday, 10th November to prevent any untoward incidents.

Further, the police have also banned the sale and distribution of liquor across RR Nagar constituency from 6:00 am of 10th November to 12:00 midnight of 10th November.

According to Bangalore City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, prohibitory orders will be in place from 6:00 am of 10th November to 12:00 midnight of 10th November.

Any congregation of people, rallies, and processions are banned within the RR Nagar jurisdiction on Tuesday till midnight.