Earth Hour to be observed at 8:30 pm on March 26

Earth Hour to be observed at 8:30 pm on March 26

It will be supported by the Earth Hour India anthem created by Harmony and Hope Ambassador Shantanu Moitra and singer Mohit Chauhan

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 16 2022, 01:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 05:42 ist
A file photo of Brigade Road in Bengaluru during Earth hour. Credit: DH Photo

Earth Hour 2022 will be observed at 8.30 pm on March 26. The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) India has sought people’s support to make the conservation movement a success. 

The theme of this year’s Earth Hour is ‘Shape our future’, which signals the continuous process of adaptation to the new normal brought upon by Covid-19.

It will be supported by the Earth Hour India anthem created by Harmony and Hope Ambassador Shantanu Moitra and singer Mohit Chauhan. 

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Bharat Scouts and Guides, the Bangalore Apartment Federation and the Forest Department have been supporting the movement, according to the WWF.

“This year, community radios are airing the success stories of local conservation heroes,” the organisation said, stressing the need for every citizen to become a conservation hero. 

What is Earth Hour?

According to the WWF website, “Earth Hour is a global grassroots movement uniting people to take action on environmental issues and protect the planet.” It involves switching off non-essential lights and other electrical appliances for an hour at the end of March each year. The aim is to raise awareness about energy conservation and climate change.

Check out latest DH videos here

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Earth Hour
Bengaluru
World Wildlife Fund

What's Brewing

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

How tree-planting could help or harm the planet

'Only 40% of Indians are employed or looking for work'

'Only 40% of Indians are employed or looking for work'

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

Rishabh Pant evolves into a complete package

Rishabh Pant evolves into a complete package

Widows brighten the day as India celebrates Holi

Widows brighten the day as India celebrates Holi

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

 