Earth Hour to be observed at 8:30 pm on March 26

Earth Hour 2022 will be observed at 8.30 pm on March 26. The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) India has sought people’s support to make the conservation movement a success.

The theme of this year’s Earth Hour is ‘Shape our future’, which signals the continuous process of adaptation to the new normal brought upon by Covid-19.

It will be supported by the Earth Hour India anthem created by Harmony and Hope Ambassador Shantanu Moitra and singer Mohit Chauhan.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Bharat Scouts and Guides, the Bangalore Apartment Federation and the Forest Department have been supporting the movement, according to the WWF.

“This year, community radios are airing the success stories of local conservation heroes,” the organisation said, stressing the need for every citizen to become a conservation hero.

What is Earth Hour?

According to the WWF website, “Earth Hour is a global grassroots movement uniting people to take action on environmental issues and protect the planet.” It involves switching off non-essential lights and other electrical appliances for an hour at the end of March each year. The aim is to raise awareness about energy conservation and climate change.

