Electric car to church, Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights

The fully edible cakes have been designed and created by a team of 20 bakers from the Institute of Baking and Cake Art over the past three months

Siddharth Saldanha
Siddharth Saldanha
  • Dec 16 2022, 03:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 05:11 ist
A baker gives final touches to her cake at St Joseph’s School Grounds on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

Twenty-eight cake designs, including depictions of the Cathedral Basilica of Newark and Ram sculptures from Belur, will feature in Bengaluru’s 48th annual cake show from December 16 to January 2. 

The fully edible cakes have been designed and created by a team of 20 bakers from the Institute of Baking and Cake Art over the past three months. Conceptualisation, however, started nearly six months ago.

The Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart located in Newark, New Jersey, is the fifth largest in North America. Its design was chosen for its intricate details and magnitude of architecture.

Other notable designs include a portrayal of ancient Indian surgery, the Ashoka Pillar, and an electric car.

In solidarity with the people of Ukraine, bakers also replicated its national independence monument: the Statue of Berehynia.

The 2021 Disney movie Encanto has been represented to show how an ordinary person can display their strength through creativity.

Manish Gaur, director of the Institute of Baking and Cake Art, said: “We are looking at designs from (the point of view of) cake acceptance.”

“These are large works, but they can be made smaller to relate to other themes. We want to cater to everyone,” he added.

Almost 20 tonnes of ingredients went into the production of the cakes. Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the show at St Joseph’s School Grounds. Tickets cost Rs 100 per person.   

