Engineering students may get grace marks

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has promised grace marks for out-of-syllabus questions in final-semester engineering exams, which ended on Friday.

"I have discussed this with the VTU vice-chancellor. Suitable action will be taken," he said in response to complaints from students about out-of-syllabus questions.

Although questions in the exams were of the multiple-choice type, the government will still not ignore the interests of students, said Ashwath Narayan.

The final-semester engineering exams witnessed 99% attendance.