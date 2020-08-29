Engineering students may get grace marks

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 29 2020, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 01:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has promised grace marks for out-of-syllabus questions in final-semester engineering exams, which ended on Friday. 

"I have discussed this with the VTU vice-chancellor. Suitable action will be taken," he said in response to complaints from students about out-of-syllabus questions. 

Although questions in the exams were of the multiple-choice type, the government will still not ignore the interests of students, said Ashwath Narayan.

The final-semester engineering exams witnessed 99% attendance. 

