Entry, parking fee hiked at Lalbagh

The horticulture department on Monday ordered a hike in the parking and entry fees at the historic Lalbagh Botanical Gardens in the city. The revised tariff will come into effect from Tuesday.

The existing entry fee of Rs 25 has been increased to Rs 30. Previously, the department offered free entry to the park.

As per the revised order, children aged between six and 12 will be charged Rs 10 and those above 12 will be charged Rs 30.

Commenting on the revision of the entry fee, G Kusuma, deputy director, horticulture, said: “Several other parks across the country charge Rs 50. But we have only hiked (the fee by) Rs 5 keeping in mind the increased burden on the public. The revision of tariff was discussed at the committee and department level.”

Similarly, the parking fees have also been increased by Rs 5.

Visitors have to pay Rs 5 more over the existing charges for the first three hours and subsequently, for every hour, the parking fee has been increased from Rs 5 to Rs 25.