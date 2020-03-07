Evening rain brings respite from heat in Bengaluru

Several areas of central and western Bengaluru witnessed light to moderate nightfall on late Friday evening, giving citizens much-needed respite from the scorching heat.

The showers, which started around 7 pm, continued to lash the city until 10.30 pm intermittently.

According to sources in the meteorology department, areas like Rajajinagar, Basaveshwara Nagar, Vijayanagar, Kamakshipalya, Magadi Road, Gandhi Nagar, Sampangi Ramanagar, MG Road, Shivajinagar, Shantinagar and Wilson Garden witnessed steady rainfall, ranging from a light drizzle to moderate rainfall. Officials at the BBMP said that there was no damage reported from any part of the city.