Ex-bureaucrat shares career insights with aspirants

InsightsIAS, a city-based institute that trains aspirants for competitive exams, on Tuesday organised a talk by Deepak Gupta, former IAS officer and UPSC chairman.

The event, part of the institute's ambitious 'Ignite@Insight', was organised to motivate aspirants of the civil service exams.

Gupta recently authored 'The Steel Frame – A History of the IAS' that traces the metamorphosis of the Indian civil services, its present and how it is progressing towards the future.

Addressing more than 500 aspirants, Gupta shared his experience as a bureaucrat and gave suggestions on how to stay upright.

A book fair by Roli publications was also organised at the institute's campus for the benefit of the students.

InsightsIAS founder-director Vinay Kumar G B said the interactions help students gain knowledge and expose them to public life, besides nurturing their minds.

As many as 170 students from the institute got ranks and the institute is preparing to begin a new batch of training from November 1.