Family approaches soothsayer to find missing man

The family of a 55-year-old man, missing for the past two years, has finally woken up and approached the police to find him after trying their luck with soothsayers and astrologers.

Vinay S (25), a resident of Hrishikesh Nagar in Banashankari 3rd Stage, said in his complaint that his father Shivaram, missing since June 2017, was working as a sweet master.

From 2010, Shivaram had allegedly been away from home for four to six months and beat up his wife for questioning the long absence. So, when he went missing in June 2017, the family did not think much of it. But as he remained absent after six months, they searched in places he worked and with friends and relatives.

A soothsayer at their home temple, which they frequented, assured that Shivram was alive and he would bring him back.

An investigating official said a missing person case has been filed and efforts are on to trace Shivaram.