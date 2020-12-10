Farmers' march paralyses traffic in Bengaluru

Mounting pressure on the state government to withdraw the controversial farm bills and drop anti-farmer policies, farmers’ outfits continued their stir for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Hundreds of farmers from various districts of the state descended on Bengaluru carrying whipping sticks (Barukolu). The day-long protest rally passing through the heart of the city threw the regular traffic across Central Business District (CBD) out of gear resulting in hour-long traffic snarls at major

junctions.

While the farmers’ organisations started their march from the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station, the activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) started their march from Town Hall affecting the smooth flow of traffic in the entire CBD area.

The police prevented the farmers as the latter attempted to march towards Vidhana Soudha. Angered by the police action, farmers blocked the Sheshadri Road and staged protests until evening. Primary and Secondary Education minister Suresh Kumar held talks with the protesting farmers assured them that their demands would be conveyed to the CM.

On the other hand, KRV activists and pro-Kannada organisation volunteers marched towards Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum against the state government. However, the hundreds of KRV activists were also prevented by the police personnel near the Corporation Circle.