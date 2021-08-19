Festive buzz in markets: Veggies cheaper; fruits, flowers costlier

After months of lockdown and tepid sales, markets are buzzing again as the city steps into the festive season.

Bengalureans have started visiting popular shopping hubs ahead of Varamahalakshmi, which falls on August 20. During the festival, women worship the Hindu deity of wealth for their well-being and that of their families.

But unlike the past when the prices of vegetables would go up with the start of the festive season, the greens have remained quite affordable this time around. And that is despite the prices of petrol and diesel remaining at their lifetime high. In fact, some vegetables have become cheaper by Rs 10 to Rs 12 a kilogram.

Sridhar, of the wholesale vegetable traders' association in Kalasipalya, says that except for carrots and green peas, the prices of all vegetables are stable. Carrot is currently selling for Rs 80 to Rs 90 a kg, up from Rs 60 to Rs 70 a few days ago, while green peas are being sold for Rs 110 to Rs 120 per kilogram, a tad higher than the previous days, he added.

A trader from KR Market echoed him, giving several reasons for vegetables remaining affordable. The good rainfall ensured an ample supply of vegetables to the markets. But the increase in supply hasn't been matched by a rise in demand due to the absence of mass events like marriages.

"As marriages and celebrations are restricted to families, bulk purchases have come down drastically. What we are seeing is only domestic buying," the trader explained. "The dip in demand has moderated the prices or even reduced them in certain cases."

This is especially true of staples such as potatoes and onions. While heavy rains usually lead to a sharp rise in the prices of the two vegetables, that hasn't happened now. A kilogram of potato is selling for just between Rs 14 and Rs 16 while onions cost no more than Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg depending on the size of the bulb, says C Udayshankar, secretary, Onion and Potato Traders' Association at Yeshwantpur.

"Despite the rains, the supply has been normal but the demand is low. So, the prices haven't gone up," he added.

Fruits, flowers costlier

Fruits and flowers have, however, become costlier compared to a few months ago, essentially due to a mismatch in demand and supply.

While the demand has remained robust because of the festivities, the supply has gone down because of a slump in cultivation. "Floriculturists have suffered losses. The desired flowers aren't available. So the prices have gone up," said a trader at the Malleswaram market.

Chrysanthemum (Sevanthige), sold for about Rs 100 a kilo all these days, now costs Rs 220 per kg. Roses have become dearer by Rs 40 per kilogram. Jasmine, which retailed for Rs 700 to 800 per kg until a few days ago, now sells for Rs 1,500 per kg. The neighbourhood oleander (Kanagile) is selling for Rs 300 to Rs 350 per kg, up from Rs 120 to Rs 150.

Similarly, the festive demand has jacked up the prices of fruits. The price of bananas has gone up by Rs 15 to Rs 20 per kilogram while mosambi has become dearer by Rs 20 per kg. A pair of plantain stems (Baale kamba), which cost Rs 30 to Rs 40 last year, nows sells for nothing less than Rs 60 to Rs 70, depending on the height and quality.