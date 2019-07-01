Few sign up for foreign language courses at BCU

These days, the India-based multi-national companies hunt for foreign language talent in the Centre for Global Languages at the Bangalore Central University (BCU).

Global technology major Oracle recently approached the centre looking for linguistic expertise, while its chairman Jyothi Venkatesh reveals that the centre received phone inquiries from other companies. She thinks the demand for foreign language expertise is growing.

"They were particularly looking for Japanese, Korean and Chinese language experts," she says. "I think they need these talents for communications or to expand their operations to these countries."

Faculty at the centre also pointed to professionals from different companies joining the centre to learn certain foreign languages as desired by their employers. While employers could find many with English language proficiency, those skilful in other languages like French, Spanish, Chinese or Japanese are rare.

"I don't see any dearth for jobs for professionals learning foreign languages. To my knowledge, not even a single professional with foreign language skills — other than English — are unemployed," former chairman of the centre K Ereshi tells DH, adding that those with foreign language skills find more jobs in the medical tourism and tourism sectors.

Even with such a high promise, the centre has failed to attract more students. The fees are quite affordable. Jyothi says the courses in Japanese, Spanish, French and Chinese have each got a mere 10 students this year.

"Proficiency in one language will open lots of opportunities for an individual. MNC is a new addition to the list. Mere English won't be enough. If companies were to approach other countries, they need language expertise. So, I see a huge demand for foreign language

professionals. Going by this year's admission, we may not be able to meet the demand," Jyothi added.