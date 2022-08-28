Firemen rescue 17 women stuck in Bengaluru metro lift

Over 17 women who rushed into an eight-person capacity lift in the Trinity metro station were stuck inside for more than 30 minutes on Sunday evening.
Namma Metro sources said the women, all aged around 20-25, had packed themselves into the lift. The door closed, but the lift soon got stuck. Fire and Emergency Department personnel had to be called in to rescue them.
"They were rescued by opening the emergency door on top of the lift. None of them were injured. The lift was stuck due to the overload," a metro source said.
Security personnel at the metro station said they have given up advising youngsters to leave the lift free for senior citizens and those with medical ailments. "It is difficult to tell anything to passengers. Most of them are educated, but do not try to understand the needs of others," one of the guards said.
