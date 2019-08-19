Flower show comes to a close; registers 4.50L footfall

The 210th flower show jointly organised by Horticulture department and Mysore Udyana Kala Sangha at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens came to a close on Sunday. As many as 4,50,600 people visited the show this year.

Compared to last year (4.99 lakh), the number of visitors has come down this year. The sky remained cloudy from Day One of the show and it rained for some days also. However, there was a long queue of visitors on at the entry counters on the last day of the show.

This year's flower show was dedicated to Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the erstwhile Mysore king on the occasion of his birth centenary. The Information and Public Relations Department had organised a photo exhibition to mark the occasion.

The organisers had taken utmost care to prevent use of plastics. More than 30,000 plastic bottles and eight bags of plastic covers were collected during screening at the entry points.

Deputy Director of Horticulture department Chandrashekhar told DH that they had made all preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the show. "Our staff strictly ensured that no plastic was allowed inside Lalbagh," he said.