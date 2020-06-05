Food delivery partners demand relief package

Food delivery partners held a token protest against the alleged government negligence of 1.5 lakh people employed in the sector even as they worked to help the administration during the lockdown.

In a release, the United Food Delivery Partners’ Union demanded the state come up with a relief package for the delivery boys.

“Before the lockdown, in Bengaluru alone, there were around 14 lakh orders per day. But now, both the number of workers and the orders have come down by 40% to 50%," said Jayanna K, union secretary. "The delivery boys have to travel 10 km for each order. Even then, the payment is meagre, which has put their life in the doldrums."

The union expressed concerns that many delivery boys, who have gone to their villages during the lockdown, are anxious about losing their jobs.

Welcoming the government’s relief package to construction workers, drivers and barbers, the union said similar aid was required for subsistence of delivery partners.