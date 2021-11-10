Former ISEC director G Thimmaiah passes away

Well-known economist G Thimmaiah, who headed the Bengaluru-based Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC) before becoming a member of the planning commission and state finance commission, passed away on November 5.

He was 85 and is survived by two sons and two daughters.

Born in Giregondanahalli, Madhugiri taluk of Tumakuru district, in 1936, Gujjarappa Thimmaiah studied in a government school and at the Siddaganga Mutt.

After completing his MA and PhD in Economics at the University of Mysore, he did his post-doctoral research at the University of Queensland, Australia.

His career spanned 30 years of teaching and research besides a short stint in journalism. He served as the director of ISEC from 1984 to 1985 and later became its chairman for a year and a half.

He specialised in the fields of public economics and public finance, federal finance, fiscal federalism and macro-economic policy, and served as the chairman of many official committees, including the planning commission. He was also the economic adviser to the chief minister of Karnataka.

“He valued hard work and talent and ensured that caste and creed were not considered,” a family member said.

