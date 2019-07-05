Former prez calls students to believe in humanity

“Believing in humanity will help students develop universal brotherhood,” said Pranab Mukherjee, former president of India.

He was speaking after releasing the golden jubilee publication of Christ Deemed to be University during the valedictory of golden jubilee celebrations of the university on Thursday.

Advising students to develop humanity, he said one should always keep in mind those who helped and not those hurt” he said.

“Change should be from within, and we have to be agents of change by changing ourselves conceptualising always,” Mukherjee said.

Speaking about the importance of research, Pranab Mukherjee said: “Spend time, energy, enthusiasm in innovation, because research is the foundation for education. Expand your horizon, mental framework and vision.”

“Christ Deemed to be University is a living example of unity in diversity. Along with students from other states in India, it also has 650 international students studying on its campuses,” Mukherjee said.

Chairman of Narayana Health Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries K J George, Member of Legislative Assembly Ramalinga Reddy, Chancellor of the university Dr Fr George Edayadiyil and Vice-Chancellor Dr Fr Abraham V M were present.