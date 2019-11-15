Free bus rides save passengers after metro suspension

Free rides in the special BMTC services proved a major saver for hundreds of passengers who were inconvenienced by the suspension of metro operations on RV Road Yelachenahalli stretch of the Green Line.

The suspension, to be in force till Sunday night, saw some passengers trying to find alternatives in the peak-hour traffic in the morning and evening. Free bus services have been provided to connect the 4-km stretch.

“I had read about the suspension of services last week but forgot it in the morning. Only after seeing the gates did I remember the news report,” said Vyshakh Arvind at the JP Nagar metro station. He noted that the BMTC bus was less crowded than the metro coach.

BMTC officials said they had given 20 buses to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on contract.

Metro officials are planning and managing the operations, an official said.

Many passengers praised the arrangement of bus services.