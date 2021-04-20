From digital detox to household chores: How schools engage children this summer vacation

Children glued to the screen for attending classes would welcome a whole day’s break from the devices, if only they are challenged to do it.

That is exactly what a premier private school in South Bengaluru has done by including digital detox as part of their skill-based task sheet for summer activities.

“We know they are getting addicted to the devices. This is one way of keeping them away from the gadgets at least twice a month,” the school principal said, adding that if teachers challenge them to stay away from devices, the children do it just to prove a point.

Designing a set of indoor activities to keep children engaged is one tactic city private schools are adopting this summer vacation, as authorities enforce curbs on many activities to tackle the second wave of the pandemic.

Parents, of course, are very happy.

“My daughter is not an early riser or a sporting or exercise sort of person,” explained a parent. “So, we were surprised to see her do jumping jacks in the morning as part of her school’s skill-based assignment.”

Indeed, the school has gone a step further to challenge their wards to help with at least one household chore, support someone in need, and segregate waste, among a host of other activities.

“In my child’s school, one of the tasks is to speak only in Kannada,” said another parent. Children have also been asked to fill up the task sheet and upload it daily on the link provided to them.

Kavya Arjun, a parent, is amazed to see her son sit silently for 15 minutes a day as was challenged by his school. “If I ask him, he won’t sit quiet even for a minute,” Kavya said. “My thanks to the teacher who has designed such activities.”

Other interesting activities include eating one raw vegetable, fresh fruit, drinking a glass of milk, reading a book for 30 minutes before going to bed and learning a new word with its meaning.

The rapidly dipping learning curve due to online classes has prompted some schools to engage children even during the summer vacations. They have planned to hold classes for two hours three days a week to help them grasp the lessons.

We need a break, say teachers

The additional workload has not enthused teachers and parents. “We have been taking online classes since March 2020 and need a break,” a teacher said.

The prospect of their wards staring at the screen even during the vacation is making some parents anxious.

“This is also stressful for us because we need to be by their side and observe the activities,” Pratiba Rao, a parent, said.