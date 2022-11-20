Fun and froth: Bengaluru pubs say cheers to World Cup with special offers

Pubs, sports bars, and microbreweries in Bengaluru have had a tradition of curating offers and menus to mark popular sporting events.

With the FIFA World Cup (Nov 20–Dec 18) kicking off in Qatar on Sunday, they are, yet again, setting the tone for the season with live football action combined with special platters, brews, and entertainment acts.

Promoters of the facilities also expect the footfalls to reflect the interest building up for the World Cup, the first major global sporting event with fans after the pandemic.

Wanderers Pub in Kalyan Nagar has lined up exclusive offers for the event. Kiran Reddy, chief executive of Wanderers Brewing Private Limited, said, "The matches will go live on a giant screen, with top-line acoustics designed for an immersive, stadium-like experience, according to the promoters."

Byg Brewsky Brewing Company, near Byrathi, north of the city, will have on the sidelines of the live screening a spread of games and activities, contests, and entertainment programmes including fire acts, live bands and DJs. Special packages on food and beverages will be on offer. The tickets for the screening of the final match, to be live-streamed at the brewpub, will also be available on BookMyShow.

URU Brewpark in JP Nagar will be providing offers on URU brews, cocktails, and shots. The brewpark will also be screening the matches in the enclosed space at the facility.

As football action intensifies on the field, Bengalureans are set to take in the mood in the city’s pubs and brew parks.