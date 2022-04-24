GAIL’s CNG car, auto rally draws attention to alternative beyond EVs

GAIL Gas Limited, under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) on Saturday, organised a Saksham CNG Car & Auto Rally in the city to create awareness on the conservation of petroleum products and the efficient use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as fuel.

The car rally was flagged off from Software Park GAIL Gas COCO CNG station, Budigere.

The theme of the event was based on the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through Green and Clean Energy’.

More than 25 CNG vehicles participated in the rally and promoted the usage of CNG.

The event was aligned with the government’s ambitious energy vision and designed to help others make informed energy choices, a GAIL spokesperson said.

In the city, GAIL Gas Limited has 42 CNG stations supplying the fuel to the transport sector.

Considered an efficient, eco-friendly and economical fuel, CNG is approximately 30% cheaper than diesel per litre.

Cars that run on CNG emit 30% less carbon dioxide and 80% less Carbon Monoxide than the variants using diesel or petrol as fuel.

In CNG Vehicles, 44% fewer hydrocarbons are produced in comparison to gasoline-powered vehicles.

