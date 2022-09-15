Glitch hits Bengaluru metro's Purple Line, trains delayed

Bengaluru Metro train services between Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli have been partially hit due to a technical problem, which has forced the authorities to operate trains on a single line.
As a result the frequency of the train on Purple Line has been delayed.
Passengers, who earlier got a train for every five minutes, now have to wait for 25-30 minutes for trains.
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) chief public relations officer B L Yashwanth Chavan attributed the problem to a "technical fault". "Maintenance team are at the site for early rectification of the fault," he said.
Sources in Namma Metro told DH that the problem was caused due to a crack in the rail that was noticed at a spot between Mysore Road and Kengeri metro stations.
Commuters who came to the stations complained about the delays in the trains. Those travelling towards tech corridors via Baiyappanahalli as well thousands of government employees who have become regular commuters over the years were forced to look for an alternative arrangement.
