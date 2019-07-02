Glitch hits metro services on Purple Line

A technical problem in a six-car train disrupted metro services on Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli-Mysore Road) during the peak hours on Monday morning.

The train moving from Mysore Road towards Baiyappanahalli developed glitches at Vidhana Soudha metro station at 9.03 am. Metro staffers reset the train system and tried to continue the operation. However, the problem persisted, forcing officials to deboard the passengers at Trinity Station, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said.

In a release, BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said the cascading effect delayed eight trains and led to the cancellation of four return trips.

“There was a delay varying from five to 10 minutes in respect of eight trains, which were following the faulty train. The situation was normalised by terminating one service at MG Road and cancelling four trips from Baiyappanahalli to Mysore Road,” he said.

The snag-hit train was sent to Baiyappanahalli depot for necessary checks and maintenance.

Officials said normal operations were restored within a short time.

However, considering that the BMRCL carries the highest number of passengers during peak hours, thousands of people were affected by the delay.

Those on the way to work shared their frustration on social media.