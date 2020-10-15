Global conference on plant metabolism begins in Bengaluru

Researchers from 10 countries joined a CSIR-CIMIP-organised three-day virtual conference which began in the city on Wednesday to discuss the latest advances in plant metabolism and metabolic engineering.

The conference will see leading worldwide present and deliberate on the latest aspects of the study of secondary plant products such biosynthesis, their roles in plant growth and development and how their formation is regulated. In addition, different strategies for their overproduction by metabolic engineering or synthetic biology will be examined, plus their ecological roles, and their applications to human health.

In the inaugural lecture, world-renowned scientist Professor Natalia Doudareva of Purdue University, US, discussed aroma biosynthesis and new discoveries in aroma emission where some transporters are involved in movement of aroma molecules.

Using these recent discoveries, she said that the taste and flavour of fruits and flowers can be improved for consumers preference. Another scientist, Dr Ross G Atkinson of New Zealand, talked about how the taste of apple as well as aroma in tea can be increased by his inventions.

Indian scientists such as Dr Sanjay Kumar, Dr Ajit Shasany and Dr Rajendra S Sangwan, talked about their discoveries of pathways in medicinal and aromatic plants of Indian origin, including rare Himalayan plants.