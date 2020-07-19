Good Samaritan saves mentally unsound woman from sex abuse

A good Samaritan saved a mentally retarded woman from being sexually abused by a cab driver in Adugodi, Southeast Bengaluru.

Kiran Kumar, 30, said that he stepped out of his house in Devegowda Block, Adugodi, around 12.15 am on June 16 to dispose of garbage. As he reached the Ashwath Katte bus stop, he noticed a man trying to grope a mentally retarded woman.

"The man was moving around suspiciously. I mistook him for a thief trying to target an ATM nearby. I hid behind a building and watched him," Kumar told DH.

Five minutes later, the man walked up to the woman who was sitting near the ATM and tried to molest her, Kumar said, adding he called his employees living nearby and they all caught the suspect after some time.

Kumar then checked the man's ID and found that he's a cab driver with a ride-hailing firm.

'Repeat offender'

Police subsequently arrested the cab driver, whom they identified as Vishwanth, 23, a Tamil Nadu native living in Mico Layout. "He's confessed to having sexually abused the woman in the past. But he was caught this time around," a police officer said.