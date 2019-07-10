Govt schools’ bandh successful

As many as 45,000 government schools across state remained shut on Tuesday after the teachers went on a strike urging the government to meet their various demands.

The Karnataka State Government Primary School Teachers Association had called for the strike last week.

Teachers boycotted the classes forcing authorities to close the schools for a day. According to the office-bearers of the association, one of the major demands was to extend PU teachers' pay scale to the graduate teachers working at various government primary schools. Other demands were to open pre-primary classes at all the government schools, to revert to the old pension scheme and to cover teachers under sixth pay commission.

The association has also warned of boycotting Teachers’ Day if their demands are not met.