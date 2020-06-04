Greenwood students help migrants

Greenwood students help migrants

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 04 2020, 00:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 01:49 ist

In order to provide essentials to daily wage workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, grade 11 students at Greenwood High IB have launched a crowdfunding initiative to collect funds for Habitat for Humanity, an NGO.

"Upon hearing about the survival challenges faced by daily wagers during the lockdown, I knew I had to do something. When I heard about a crowdfunding opportunity through school, I took it up," said Aarush Bedi, a student.

"A few things I learnt are that a cause close to one’s heart may not be so for others, so it takes a lot of perseverance and follow-up to get people to contribute," Bedi said. 

"Also, it’s important to articulate why I feel so strongly about the cause, otherwise why should someone support me?” Bedi added. 

Till date, the students have collectively raised more than Rs 6.5 lakh and aim to expand their campaign further.

Through the use of the popular crowdfunding platform, Ketto, the students aim to raise a much greater amount during their campaigns.

 

migrant labourers
Coronavirus lockdown

