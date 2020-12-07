Guard dies after falling off hoarding at Triveni Theatre

A 65-year-old security guard at Triveni Theatre in the Majestic area fell to his death while removing posters on Sunday morning.

Chandrappa, a resident of RT Nagar, had been working with the theatre as a security guard for many years.

A senior police officer said Chandrappa had been hired from Raju Security Agency in Sultanpalya. While his job was to guard the theatre, the manager made him climb the cut-out hoardings and remove the posters without offering any safety equipment.

Chandrappa fell down while climbing over the hoarding frame on Sunday morning. The theatre owner said removing posters was not the guard’s job.

The officer quoted investigation which revealed that the theatre manager did not get workers to remove the posters but offered Rs 600 to Chandrappa to do the job.

But soon after climbing the cut-out, he lost balance while trying to remove the poster and fell to his death.

Upparpet police said they had booked the theater manager for causing death due to negligence.