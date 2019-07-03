HC seeks report on solid waste disposal

The High Court of Karnataka has asked the BBMP to file a status report pertaining to the steps taken by the corporation in compliance with the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The court was hearing a batch of public interest petitions seeking directions to the Palike for the proper management of solid waste.

In an earlier hearing, the court had asked the civic body to take up the issue of garbage segregation on top priority and to submit an action plan for the same.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case to 16 August.