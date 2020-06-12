Heavy rain lashes city, lightning predicted

Favouring the advance of the monsoon in the south-interior regions of Karnataka, the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal resulted in heavy rain across Bengaluru on Thursday.

The rain spanning over two hours brought down several branches on busy roads, affecting vehicular movement.

Meteorologists at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) have issued a forecast of heavy lightning in Bengaluru and adjoining districts for the next five days.

The cloudy weather all through the day resulted in a light drizzle in the afternoon and eventually starting pouring towards late evening in the southern and northern parts of the city.

While the Dasarahalli zone received the highest rainfall of up to 33.5 mm until 10 pm, zones such as Yelahanka, RR Nagar and Bommanahalli received up to 30 mm rainfall.

Drains overflow

Several stormwater drains were seen overflowing along the outskirts. Due to the gusty and strong winds in Malleswaram, Sanjaynagar and Seshadripuram, three trees were uprooted and completely blocked the traffic, according to officials at the BBMP control room.

KSNDMC officials explained that Bengaluru and other parts of the state are likely to witness heavy lightning. IMD has also issued a forecast revealing heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of interior Karnataka over the next two days.