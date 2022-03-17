Helmet campaign launched in memory of Puneeth Rajkumar

The Bengaluru traffic police on Tuesday launched a campaign in honour of Puneeth Rajkumar to raise awareness about the role of top-quality helmets in saving lives during road accidents.
The campaign was inaugurated by the late actor’s wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, with the release of a video message. The video contains a message recorded by the late actor. Both Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda called it an important campaign.
They hoped the video message would positively influence youngsters to follow road safety rules. “Most people who ride without helmet are youths. Puneeth Rajkumar could effectively deliver strong messages for the welfare of society,” Gowda said.
The campaign is a part of the traffic police’s ongoing efforts to get people to wear standardised ISI helmets that have secure chin straps. The police hope to create awareness on the matter without imposing penalties.
