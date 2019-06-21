High Grounds cop has a birthday high

A 40-year-old constable attached to High Grounds police station had a pleasant surprise after the inspector of the station and a few of his colleagues turned up at the spot where he was deployed and celebrated his 40th birthday by cutting a cake.

Vishwanath was deputed on security duty for a protest near the Mayura junction on Thursday morning. Inspector Sadiq Pasha and a few of his subordinates from the station, who had planned a surprise by ordering a cake for Vishwanath, arrived at the junction and surprised Vishwanath.

The constable was taken to a corner where a few policemen quickly arranged the cake on a table. Vishwanath was asked to cut the cake after which everyone cheered and handed him roses.

“Vishwanath is a hard worker and a policeman who diligently performs his duties,” said Pasha, adding the "small gesture" had made a lot of difference to police personnel at the station.

"This will also help the team bond and convey the message that the station is a second home for police personnel. Vishwanath was also given half day’s leave so that he could go home and spend some time with his family members," said the inspector.

Though the city police have a practice of celebrating birthdays of staff at the police station, Vishwanath’s was special as it was done while he was deployed on duty.