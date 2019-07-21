Horamavu residents want roadworks fast-tracked

Horamavu residents staged a protest against the slow progress of road works in the area.

Children and senior citizens held placards before the BBMP office in Jayanthi Circle in Kalkere Saturday morning, demanding swift progress.

Constant digging of roads for over a year posed grave challenges for the commuters and pedestrians. Alarming pollution caused health issues, while damaged roads made accidents frequent.

“Children are getting hurt. We don’t need a bike to knock them down,” said Dhanya.

Following the three-hour protest, a BBMP representative told the crowd that the works would continue till 2021 as only Rs 80 crore of the promised Rs 280 crore was sanctioned. Concerned citizens wondered how long this will continue.