How 2 octogenarians are making toilets at a govt school

Octogenarians Padmanabha Arkalgud and S V S Rao felt disgusted to see the pathetic condition of the toilet at the government higher primary school in Byrasandra.

The school's 160 students have to use the toilet by turn as it has just one entrance. Also, one girl child must stand guard when her school mate goes in.

"It was too painful," said Arkalgud, who began a crowdfunding drive with Rao to ensure the school has five toilets with separate entrances and running water. "To minimise the inconvenience to the students, we plan to start the construction immediately."

While the project would cost them Rs 2.75 lakh, the duo had already raised Rs 31,000 donated by a temple trust in Jayanagar. They are reaching out to the public. Arkalgud and Rao are also active in solving issues dogging the community at large.

Arkalgud was founder-president of the Citizens Forum, Yelahanka New Town, besides being a trustee of the Puttenahalli Lake rejuvenation trust.

Rao, a retired general manager of Reserve Bank of India, fought single-handedly to restore and recover the Byrasandra Lake.